Where am I Wednesday?Tobi Hughes·4th December 2024Madeira News Thanks to Brian for this photo. Do you know where it is. ? Send your photos to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com with a photo and a wider view to show the area, plus let me know also where the photo was taken. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related