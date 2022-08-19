MADEIRA ESCAPES THE HEAT WAVE, BUT THERMOMETERS SHOULD REACH 30ºC THIS WEEKEND

Despite the Madeira archipelago escaping the heat wave that begins to affect mainland Portugal from this Friday, on Sunday the thermometers should reach 30ºC, then dropping to 29° on Monday and 27° on Tuesday.

Victor Prior, delegate in Madeira of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), explained to 88.8 JMFM Victor Prior, who warned that the heat will be felt especially in mountainous areas.

As for the humidity, the specialist clarifies, it will be low, with values ​​around 30%, along with the wind, which will not be significant, being occasionally moderate in the high areas and in the extreme east and west, not exceeding, however, 50/ 60 kilometers per hour.

Given these meteorological conditions, the risk of fire increases again in the Region.

As for the heat waves that have affected the national territory, Victor Prior clarifies that this situation is due to the location of the great centers of action of the Azores Anticyclone and the depressions that form in the African region, “which make the mass of hot and dry air rises to higher latitudes, reaching mainland Portugal more significantly and some countries in Europe”.

According to the delegate, given what has been seen in recent years and the studies that have been carried out, these meteorological situations will be more frequent, being naturally associated with climate change.

For now the Region will not be affected. “Until the end of August there is no exceptional situation foreseen”, he added.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...