German man has just been rescued on the cliff of the Ponta do Pargo Lighthouse

A German citizen has now been rescued on the cliff of the Ponta do Pargo Lighthouse, after being trapped in a difficult-to-access area, between the sea and land. The accident occurred while the tourist was paragliding, when a failure forced an emergency landing between the sea and the mountainside.

The rescue, carried out by the Air Force’s Merlin helicopter, was successfully completed after five attempts, in an effort marked by the skill and audacity of the rescue teams. The operation required several hours and great coordination due to the challenging conditions at the site.

According to the news, the man was initially transported to the airport, from where an ambulance will take him to the hospital for medical evaluation. The victim’s health condition has not yet been officially released.

From Jornal Madeira

