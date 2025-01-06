Foreign man arrested for illegal stay in Madeira

Last Friday, January 3, the Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira arrested a 27-year-old man for the crime of illegally remaining in national territory.

In a statement issued, the PSP explains that the arrest occurred following a “special crime prevention operation carried out in November last year, in the Funchal area. At the time, the citizen in question was already in an irregular situation, having been notified by the police to voluntarily leave the national territory in accordance with the law”.

The Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) was informed of this diligence, and a process was initiated for return to the country of origin with departure on 21 November 2024.

“The order to leave ended up not being complied with by the citizen in question, and he was intercepted during a new police inspection, which is why he was detained,” he adds.

The detainee was presented for the first judicial interrogation the day after the incident and was ordered to periodically appear at a police station while the extradition process, conducted by AIMA, is ongoing.

From Diário Notícias

