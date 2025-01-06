Café do Teatro Group acquires Trap nightclub

The Café do Teatro Group, known for its strong presence in Funchal’s nightlife scene, has just announced the acquisition of the Trap nightclub, located on Rua do Favila. With this acquisition, Trap will join the group’s portfolio of venues, which already includes iconic locations such as Venda Velha, in Funchal’s Old Town, the popular bars on Rua das Fontes, and the Vintage nightclub, also in the Old Town.

About Trap nightclub: This is a three-storey venue that includes a live music room, a disco area and a terrace with an outdoor seating area. The combination of styles and atmospheres is one of the highlights of this venue, which has established itself as one of the clubs for those looking for nightlife in Funchal.

With this addition, Grupo Café do Teatro reinforces its position as one of the leaders in the entertainment market (especially at night) in Madeira. In addition, the space, now under the group’s management, will change its name, undergo improvements, operate at different times (including during the day) and present new initiatives to surprise regular visitors and attract new audiences.

This acquisition of the nightclub comes at a time when, on the initiative of Funchal City Council, changes are being made to the regulations governing night-time noise in Funchal, which have been applauded by many residents but criticised by some Madeiran nightlife entrepreneurs.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...