SANAS assists vessel at risk of running aground in Desertas

SANAS was mobilized last Monday morning to provide assistance to a vessel that was at risk of running aground in Desertas.

The sea rescue institution reported the incident, which it shared on its social networks, and to which SANAS was alerted while the rescue operation was underway for the paraglider who had become trapped in a difficult-to-access area in Ponta do Pargo.

“While the operation was taking place at Ponta de Pargo, a request for assistance was received via the emergency number in the situation room of the Coastal Rescue Center from a vessel that was at risk of running aground near Ilhéu Chão. The boat, approximately 7 meters long and with a single occupant on board, suffered a loss of propulsion and after several attempts the anchor refused to anchor,” reported SANAS.

To respond to this incident, SANAS mobilized a vessel assigned to the Santa Cruz Lifeguard Station, which “was sent to assist and upon arrival at the scene it was found that the occupant had managed, after some distance from the claw, to unhook the anchor and stop moving towards the coastline. Once the engine was found to be not working, it was towed to the São Pedro pier in Santa Cruz.”

