Child jumps out of moving car after driver is knocked unconscious

A 10-year-old child jumped from a moving car in Funchal after realizing that the driver was unconscious.

The car was following the Caminho do Comboio in Funchal, and the driver, a man in his 50s, lost consciousness, allegedly a victim of sudden illness, and the vehicle was out of control.

On board, in addition to the driver, was a 10-year-old boy who, after realising that the driver was unconscious, abandoned the vehicle in motion, leaving some bruises on his body.

The Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal carried out resuscitation maneuvers for the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Public Security Police is located on site.

Like this: Like Loading...