Downpour caused sluice covers to be lifted in the ‘centre’ of Funchal

The heavy downpour recorded at around 4pm in Funchal was enough to cause problems in some of the city’s water drainage channels.

The Funchal Firefighters were called to (try to) resolve problems caused by the rain. In two cases, due to drain covers that came loose due to the pressure of the water, on Rua 31 de Janeiro and Rua do Til, and in a residence near the cooperation headquarters, in this case due to a blockage in the sewage system and consequent overflow into the affected residence.

The IPMA meteorological station closest to the centre of Funchal, the Observatory, on Rua do Lazareto, recorded 3.6 litres per square metre in the 10 minutes (between 16:01 and 16:10) of greatest rainfall intensity.

