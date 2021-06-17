Mainland Portugal is fast becoming the worst country in Europe for Covid-19 incidence rates.

The Minister of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, said today that the country is in a “worrying situation”, with the incidence of new cases of Covid-19 and the risk of transmissibility increasing.

The incidence is situated at 90.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and the Rt (degree of transmission of infection) for mainland Portugal is at 1.13, explained Mariana Vieira da Silva at a press conference at the end of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

“We are now clearly in a situation that is already quite far from the green zone and, therefore, the country is in a more worrying situation than it was a week ago, as a whole, with the territorial inequalities that they are aware of”, said the minister.

According to the government official, the situation in the entire country that is currently “more worrying” than what was being seen with the transmission rate “already clearly higher than 1” and with an incidence that, being even lower than when if the period of deconfinement started, “the truth is that it is in a significant growth”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, 17,055 people have died in Portugal with Covid-19 and 860,395 cases of infection have been registered.

From Jornal Madeira

So if they keep Portugal as a whole, and not look at the islands separately, then it’s going to be a while before we are back on the green list. I have doubts now that they will look at Madeira separately, as it would be easy for people to come via mainland, so maybe they need to look at the direct flights also.