The Voluntary Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, the Volunteer Firefighters of Madeira, the Voluntary Firefighters of Calheta, the helitransport team and the Civil Protection helicopter were called in for land and aerial combat actions against the fire that broke out in the Canhas.

The flames broke out in a bush and forest area on Wednesday afternoon and threaten a vast forest heritage.

At this moment the fire is almost extinguished.