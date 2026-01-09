Friday Foto

Tobi Hughes
Friday Foto

Thanks again to Margaret Beaumont for these photos of the king cake in Camara de Lobos on Sunday.

Bolo de Rei (king cake) (in fact only half of it) at Camara de Lobos today, plus the chocolate cups of cherry liqueur –  and of course the Three Kings!

