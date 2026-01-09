Rare aerial phenomenon observed at Madeira Airport

This afternoon, around 6 pm, Madeira Airport was the scene of an unusual phenomenon that caught the attention of aviation enthusiasts. A SmartWings Boeing 737-800, arriving from Prague (Czech Republic), left behind a trail known as ‘wing vortices’ as it prepared to land.

According to João Capela, aviation spotter at Madeira Aviation Spotting, wing vortices are swirling air currents that form at the wingtips due to the pressure difference between the upper and lower air, resulting in lift. This phenomenon typically occurs during takeoff or landing, when the aircraft’s speed is lower.

The official explained that this type of trail is normally difficult to observe, but that atmospheric conditions, such as the rain and high humidity recorded today, made it visible. “There is no associated risk, it’s just a visual effect. It’s completely normal, although it’s not so common to see in Madeira,” he added.

From Diário Notícias

