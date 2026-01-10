‘Madeira Plunge – solidarity dive’ takes place this Sunday at Lido.

The Lido Swimming Complex will host the ‘Madeira Plunge – Solidarity Dive’ event this Sunday, January 11th, with the aim of raising funds for the Acreditar association.

This was Cancelled on January 1st due to the bad weather.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM. At 11:00 AM, there will be a water aerobics class with Carina Pestana. Between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, soup will be served to attendees. The complex will close at 5:30 PM.

According to a press release, the event has been held since 2016 and has already raised around 7,000 euros for this association that supports children with cancer. The charitable initiative relies on the support of the Frente MarFunchal team and the Funchal City Council.

