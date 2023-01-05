MEGA BOLO-REI WEIGHING 265 KILOS RETURNS TO DELIGHT CÂMARA DE LOBOS THIS SUNDAY

After two years of absence due to the pandemic situation, Câmara de Lobos City Council will once again share a Mega King Cake with the population Sunday, January 8th, at 11 am.

As the City Council attested in a note sent to the editorial office, this will be the biggest ever.

The cake for this seventh edition will be made by Pastelaria Rainha and will be 180 meters long, for a total of around 265 kilograms.

“The making of the bolo-rei starts 24 hours before and continues into the night, thus guaranteeing the freshness of the product to be shared with all those who choose to go to Praça da Autonomia”, can be read in the same note. .

The assembly of the Mega Bolo-rei will begin at 10:00 am, with its presentation to the public scheduled to start at 11:00 am, after which it will be cut and distributed to visitors who come to the site. . Accompanying the Bolo-rei will also be offered the traditional ginjinha in a chocolate cup.

Miguel Albuquerque, President of the Regional Government will be present at the initiative.

The event will last until around 12:30 pm and will feature musical entertainment on the bandstand, where traditional songs related to the festive season will be performed.

This is yet another initiative included in the A Festa programme, which has been promoted in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos. The action, promoted by the municipality in partnership with local traders, aims not only to mark the traditional celebration of Epiphany, but also to contribute to the dynamization of commercial activity in downtown.

Editions prior to the pandemic period always attracted many people to Praça da Autonomia in order to contemplate the magnitude of Bolo-rei and taste it, with the municipality deciding to resume this event that was already a reference of the festive season in Câmara de Lobos and in the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

