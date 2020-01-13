An 8-year-old girl died late yesterday afternoon in the screening room of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

According to the Diário Notícias the child was seen in the emergency room of the Central Hospital of Funchal on Saturday, where she was admitted with high fever and fainting. The child was seen by a doctor who prescribed her medicine and sent her home.

As the girl did not get better, her parents took her yesterday afternoon to the Machico Emergency Service, which, seeing the complexity of the case, referred her to the Funchal Hospital, where she would die in the screening room.

Diário Notícias is seeking information about this case from SESARAM.