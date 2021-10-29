GASOLINE AND DIESEL UP MORE THAN A CENT ON MONDAY

Super unleaded gasoline 95 will go up by 1.5 cents next Monday and road diesel by 1.1 cents, according to the Regional Government’s order for approval of the maximum sale prices for fuels to the public.

Starting next week, gasoline 95 will rise from the current 1,692 euros to 1.707 euros, which reflects an increase of 1.5 cents, while diesel for road use will increase from 1.505 euros to 1.516 euros per liter, which translates into a rise of 1.1 cents.

Thus, fuel prices are rising again in Madeira, after last week gasoline 95 dropped four cents and diesel 2 cents, due to the intervention of the Regional Government.

From Jornal Madeira

