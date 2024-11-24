The Port of Funchal has been recognized as the world’s leading cruise terminal in the realm of sustainability.

The Port of Funchal was the proud recipient of the prestigious award for the best cruise port in the world in the realm of sustainability during tonight’s ceremony.

This remarkable achievement was celebrated as the inaugural award presented at the esteemed World Travel Awards, currently being held in the beautiful city of Funchal.

The President of the Administration of Portos da Madeira, Paula Cabaço, expressed her gratitude for the award, acknowledging it as a testament to the diligent efforts and dedication of the port teams.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...