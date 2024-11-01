Incident on board forced easyJet plane to divert to Porto Santo

An easyJet flight number EZY3202, which departed from Edinburgh, Scotland, this afternoon, bound for Tenerife, Spain, was forced to make an emergency landing at Porto Santo airport, due to an incident on board with a passenger, JM has learned.

The plane landed on the Porto Santo runway this afternoon, at around 5:00 pm, and the situation was resolved an hour later, with the flight resuming its initial route towards the Canaries at 6:00 pm.

EasyJet has not officially clarified the reason for the unexpected stop, despite attempts to contact the company to obtain more information. However, according to a police source, the diversion was caused by a health problem of a passenger, who apparently suffered an epileptic seizure during the flight.

The situation became more complicated when it was discovered that the passenger also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, which is why the PSP was requested to be on board to intervene and maintain security.

According to the same source, it was necessary to locate and deliver the passenger’s medication, which was stored in the hold, before the plane could resume its journey to Tenerife.

After the incident, the Airbus A320 was able to continue its journey, having landed in Tenerife later than planned.

