68th Porto Moniz Agricultural Fair starts tomorrow

The official program for the 68th Agricultural Fair is now known, an initiative of the Regional Government of Madeira, through the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Fisheries, which takes place every year in July, in this case in Santa do Porto Moniz and this year starting tomorrow and ending on Sunday.

One of the events that attracts the most people to Porto Moniz will take place on the 11th, 12th and 13th of July, in that high area of ​​the municipality of Porto Moniz, with the official presence of the regional secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, Nuno Maciel, on all three days.

On Friday, the 11th, at 5:00 pm, you’ll attend the official opening of the 68th Agricultural Fair, followed by a visit to the exhibitors and the surrounding areas. On Saturday, the 12th, at 3:00 pm, you’ll attend the Animal Auction. And on Sunday, the 13th, at 10:00 am, you’ll attend the open-air mass, followed by a visit to the exhibitors and the surrounding areas.

Furthermore, the event, which attracts thousands of Madeirans and tourists, features plenty of entertainment, particularly musical entertainment, from the opening at 5:00 pm on the first day until the closing at 8:00 pm on the last day.

From Diário Notícias

