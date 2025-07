Porto Santo Line has just announced that, on July 27th, Sunday, the ship Lobo Marinho will undertake extraordinary voyages.

The Funchal – Porto Santo route will operate at 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM (extra).

Between Porto Santo and Funchal, the routes will operate at 1:00 PM (extra) and 8:00 PM.

For more information, please contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 7pm (closed on public holidays).

