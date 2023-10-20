Cutting palm trees in Ponta Delgada leads to complaints

Some residents admit to being angry with the cutting down of some palm trees next to the swimming pools in Ponta Delgada.

According to what they told DIÁRIO, the palm trees have been there for several years, and were a hallmark of the parish, which is why they say they don’t understand why they were all thrown to the ground.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, José António Garcês explained that “three palm trees were cut down, which were rotten and which put people’s safety at risk”.

“It was the workers from the Parish Council who went there to cut down the palm trees for safety reasons. In fact, the pool concessionaire had already warned about this issue, realizing that the palm trees were overhanging the parking lot and that some foliage had already reached parked cars”, he said, explaining that a member of the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation had already went to the site to confirm that the palm trees were not healthy.

The president of the São Vicente City Council also revealed that more palm trees will later be planted there “to give that area another dignity”, but that “everyone’s safety comes first”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...