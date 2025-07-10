Montenegro did not provide dates for when the social mobility subsidy platform will move forward.

Didn’t they say it will be ready and online in June. ??

The President of the Regional Government states that Madeira will not accept a ceiling on the issue of the social mobility subsidy and adds that if the platform to be created has any counterpart, he will not accept it.

Albuquerque’s idea is that, within the principle of territorial cohesion and guaranteeing the rights of Madeirans, we have ensured freedom of movement at affordable prices within the national territory.

Words spoken moments ago by the Madeiran Chief Executive, on the sidelines of a visit to a beauty company located on Avenida das Madalenas.

On the day that the issue of air mobility was being discussed in the Assembly of the Republic, the head of the Madeiran Executive said that it was his Government and those of the AD who had always dealt with this issue.

The first agreement was between Albuquerque and Passos Coelho. After that, “we spent years and years trying to lower fares. And the rush ticket to Porto Santo, after years and years of the Socialist government dragging its feet, was now decided by this seven-month-old government,” he said, emphasizing that Madeirans have never traveled as much as they do now.

Miguel Albuquerque has not received any guarantees as to when the proposed platform will be available. The platform is an online system that aims to simplify and streamline the reimbursement process for trips made within Portugal.

