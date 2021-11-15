THERE ARE 30 POSITIVE CASES IN HOSPITAL SERVICES IN THE REGION

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection told journalists that there are about 30 positive cases of covid-19 in hospital services in the region, some of which have already recovered. All are vaccinated. These are scattered cases and, therefore, they are not causing any major problems for the time being. “We have a good hospital organization at the level of the technical departments, which are directly monitoring the situation.

According to the official, who was speaking to journalists after the parliamentary days of the PSD/CDS and the Regional Government, there are nine doctors, 15 nurses and technical and operational assistants

Pedro Ramos also added that the regional government will return to analyzing the epidemiological evolution at the end of the month. In addition, the fourth phase of the ‘The Pandemic is not over’ campaign will be presented, for the Christmas phase with the return of university students and emigrants to the island. “We have the example of what happened last year and we don’t want the same to happen again”, he stressed.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...