PSP agent saves baby in Porto Moniz

A four-month-old baby choked today and went into cardiorespiratory arrest in the high areas of Porto Moniz.

The girl was saved by a Public Security Police officer who was nearby and who, upon hearing her mother’s screams, ran to her aid and saved the baby.

The Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were called to provide assistance, but when they arrived the girl was already conscious.

They then ensured their transport to the Porto Moniz Health Center and later to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...