The Lince Hotel space, in Lido, has been remodeled and will give rise to the new hotel unit of the Ferpinta Group, Vila Baleira Funchal.

As JM reported a few moments ago, the remodeling works of this new hotel, which consists of ten floors, went through an increase in the number of rooms, from 74 now to 86. The creation of a new restaurant, the total renovation the lobby bar, the living area and the reception were other areas of intervention. Vila Baleira Funchal will also have a swimming pool and lounge space on the terrace, as well as a gym and garage with direct access to the bedroom floors.

The new Vila Baleira opens to the public on April 20 and is a hotel unit aimed not only at families, but also for the business and / or leisure tourist, being ideal for small groups, given its room capacity.

Vila Baleira Porto Santo will be remodeled

In November this year, Vila Baleira Porto Santo will undergo remodeling works, adapting it to the challenges of the nearer times and reinforcing its differentiating aspect in the areas of Wellness and Health Tourism.

Porto Santo is a natural health resort with unique characteristics of its sands, its climate, sea water and its nature, and is in the process of applying for UNESCO heritage. All these features make this island an international reference in the area of ​​Wellness Tourism.

In this context, Vila Baleira Porto Santo wants to create all the conditions of attractiveness and, therefore, will proceed to the requalification of the building where thalassotherapy already works. This intervention implies the renovation of spaces and services in order to respond to the needs and requirements of its visitors, also enhancing the aspect of prevention and physical recovery.

In the same space, 27 new accommodation units will also be created specifically for those customers, who will have exclusive access. All in an estimated investment of 3.5 million euros.

At the same time, the lobby and reception areas will also be upgraded and the offer in terms of catering will be increased, with the creation of a new themed restaurant, thus making Vila Baleira Porto Santo available to three restaurants and four bars.

It remains to be noted that with these two hotel units the Vila Baleira Hotels & Resorts Group guarantees 150 jobs at all times, and at the peak of operations the number may rise to close to 300.