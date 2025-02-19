Two tourists in trouble rescued at sea in Ponta do Sol

A 19-year-old German woman and a 21-year-old English man, who were in trouble at sea near the Ponta do Sol pier, had to be rescued today.

The alert was given by the Regional Civil Protection Service to the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Sub-Centre, and a team from the Funchal lifeguard station was sent to the scene to rescue the victims.

The vessel then transported the tourists to the Ribeira Brava pier, where they were awaited by the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol who took them to the health center.

The local Maritime Police Command took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

