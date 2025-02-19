Buses strike from midnight tonight.

Horários do Funchal (HF) foresees constraints in the service it provides during February 20th, due to the strike called by the National Union of Drivers and Other Workers.

“The regular operation of the routes will be affected, on February 20, between 00:00 and 23:59”, the company informed in a press release.

In the same note, HF “regrets the constraints that may result from this disruption”, ensuring that “it will do everything to minimize them, appealing for the best understanding of all its affected customers, offering sincere apologies”.

From Jornal Madeira

