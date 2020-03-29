The main door of the emergency room at Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital was closed a few moments ago.

A suspected case of coronavirus forced SESARAM to activate this security measure, repositioning the service entrance to another sector.

The situation is being investigated by the competent services, the suspect has already been transferred to the prophylactic isolation unit created on the spot. And disinfection of the entire emergency area where the patient was was occurring at this time.

It should be remembered that all citizens who have doubts about any symptom will necessarily have to call SRS 24: 800 24 24 20. This is the line that will give all the indications. At no time should they go to the health units.

From Jm