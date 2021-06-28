Almost everything ready to receive you!

In 2015 the municipality launched a challenge to the municipality’s institutions, with a view to introducing an innovative component in the traditional Festas de S. Pedro – the decoration or ornamentation of streets with reusable materials.

Since then, institutions, inhabitants and merchants have actively participated in the preparation of the Festivals and in the decoration of the main streets in the city’s downtown, resorting mostly to reused urban waste which, after being transformed, becomes the focus of the cameras of countless locals and tourists who visit the streets of the city to appreciate this “recycled art”.

This was an initiative that was confirmed in the municipality’s summer calendar and that goes beyond the period of the Festivities in honor of the patron saint of fishermen.

This year the decoration of the streets is in charge of the following institutions:

CAO CÂMARA DE LOBOS

CASA DO POVO CÂMARA DE LOBOS

CENTRO DE APOIO A CRIANÇAS E JOVENS DE CÂMARA DE LOBOS

CENTROS SOCIAIS E PAROQUIAIS DO CARMO E ENCARNAÇÃO

IMPÉRIO DA ILHA

CENTROS COMUNITÁRIOS MUNICIPAIS CIDADE VIVA E VILA VIVA

TEATRO METÁPHORA

CENTRO SOCIAL E PAROQUIAL DE SANTA CECÍLIA

ASSOCIAÇÃO CÂMARA DE LOBOS VIVA

CONFRARIA DO SANTÍSSIMO SACRAMENTO

The town should be lit up tomorrow evening on the eve of São Pedro running through to Sunday. We’ll worth a visit if you have not yet seen the decorations.