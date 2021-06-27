One of the cement barriers that impede access to the Praia Formosa car park was moved, probably in the dead of night.

Despite the opportunity created, few drivers have dared to take advantage of it, as a source told Jornal Madeira.

The enclosure that served as a car park has been closed to the public for a long time.

From Jornal Madeira

I find it unbelievable that this situation has not been sorted out, one of the largest streaches of beach on the island, and the parking is a total nightmare. It makes it almost impossible for emergency vehicles to get there.