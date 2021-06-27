CR7 threw the captain’s armband onto the pitch at least twice. First, right when the game was over and then on the way to the changing rooms.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bad loss was again evident tonight, in Seville, the city where Portugal would eventually be eliminated in this Euro 2020, against Belgium, 1-0.

This is not a new moment, as CR7 has already done it on at least two occasions for the national team – when they cancelled a goal against Spain, in a friendly, and also when they did not validate a goal against Serbia in the last minute of the game (the armband would eventually be auctioned for €64,000 to help a six-month-old baby suffering from spinal muscular atrophy).

CR7 threw the captain’s armband onto the pitch at least twice. First, right when the game was over, and then on the way out to the changing rooms, in front of some officials from Portugal, including José Fonte, one of the oldest who was called up by Fernando Santos. The Internet is unforgiving and the moment is already generating several criticisms of the captain of the national team.

Frustration can even be explained. According to the analysis of GoalPoint , CR7 was even the best player of Portugal against Belgium.

He was the most striking, with four shots, created a glaring opportunity in three passes for finishing, added eight valuable offensive passes, completed four dribbles (in five attempts) and won three of eight offensive aerial duels in a total of 54 actions with the ball. According to analysts, only the goal was missing from the Madeiran.

From Diário Notícias