Where am I Wednesday Answers

The first photo was on Rua dos Murcas 20, 9000-058 Funchal near by restaurant Vera Cruz.

The second photo was the Camara Municipal building in Ribeira Brava.

The 3rd photo was the Seal made from recycled rubbish in Câmara de Lobos.

