103 new covid cases

Madeira registers, this Wednesday, 103 new cases of covid-19, on a day in which two more people died from this disease.

90 of these new infections are locally transmitted, with the remaining 13 being imported.

38 recovered cases to report.

This hundred new cases led to 607 active cases, of which 59 are admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (55 in Polyvalent Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19), according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

