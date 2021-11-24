103 new covid cases

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Madeira registers, this Wednesday, 103 new cases of covid-19, on a day in which two more people died from this disease.

90 of these new infections are locally transmitted, with the remaining 13 being imported.

38 recovered cases to report.

This hundred new cases led to 607 active cases, of which 59 are admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (55 in Polyvalent Units and 4 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19), according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

5 Responses

  2. No but we do wounder why vaccinated people can enter the island without a covid test to import the virus then rest of us have to suffer tourism before health I guess.

  3. Are these raising numbers of new infections (66, 77, 70, 62, 103) a reflection of the new measures, i. e. quick tests? If so the decision to impose those measures may be well founded.

  4. Would love to know how many of these people are vaccinated in comparison to those that are not vaccinated.
    For instance both deaths were they vaccinated or not… same for recoveries and new cases.
    As well as new cases are they first timers etc.
    Would love to know the actual data.

  5. As the WHO recently stated, the rising rates in Europe are due to the overconfidence of the unvaccinated: people, thanks to government propaganda and incorrect messaging urging mass vaccination, got the idea that being vaccination is sufficient and that they don’t have to be so careful anymore. The rising rates are entirely to do with people not keeping their distance, especially from family and friends, being unmasked inside clubs, and overvaluing / mistaking the role of vaccines. There is strong evidence vaccines protect from death or severe illness. But people forget that they can still contract and transmit the virus because it is not effective in reducing the risk of these events that much.

