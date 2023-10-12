RESIDENTS CONCERNED ABOUT THE EVOLUTION OF THE FLAMES IN CAMPANÁRIO

More than a dozen residents of Quinta Grande left their homes and headed to Cabo Girão, where they watched, with concern, the column of smoke rising from the side of the Campanário.

A couple told JM that they left their house as soon as they noticed the smoke, at the top of the slope. From there, they follow the progression of the flames with their own eyes.

On the Campanário side, the fire is being fought with the help of the helicopter, which has already carried out several discharges in an area close to some houses.

My friend Leny Storm just sent me this image from Funchal, and I think this is probable this area.

