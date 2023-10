Due to the occurrence of fires, the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation closed four hiking trails.

PR 7 – Levada do Moinho

PR 13 – Vereda do Fanal

PR 14 – Levada dos Cedros

PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paúl do Mar

The leisure areas of Fonte do Bispo, Cruzinhas and Fanal are also closed and it is not recommended to circulate in them.

