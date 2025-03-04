Four people arrested and 2,693 doses of drugs and 20 thousand euros in cash seized in Câmara de Lobos

The PSP Madeira Regional Command arrested 4 citizens, 3 male and one female, aged between 27 and 58, for the crime of drug trafficking.

Through a press release, the PSP reports that “the investigation into this crime began at the end of 2023, after a road inspection was carried out on Rua Padre Pita Ferreira, in which some narcotic substances were seized”.

It goes on to say that “through the evidence collected, the police carried out several steps to collect material and testimonial evidence during 2024, which pointed to the existence of a focus of drug trafficking in the Ribeiro Real area in Câmara de Lobos”, and that “the grounds for issuing home search warrants were preceded by surveillance based on reports from consumers, and an intervention plan was defined”.

According to the PSP, it was last Thursday, February 27th that “the PSP carried out two house searches and arrested 4 suspects in flagrante delicto. These actions allowed the seizure of 109 individual doses of Heroin, 244 doses of Hashish, 1054 doses of Bloom and 1286 doses of Gorbymix. 20 thousand euros in cash were also seized, the result of this illicit activity”.

As a result of these investigations, “the suspects were arrested and, after preliminary analysis of the substance seized at the Scientific Police Laboratory, they were presented for the first judicial interrogation” this Monday, March 3rd.

The note concludes by stating that “two detainees were given the coercive measure of Identity and Residence Terms, and the female suspect was given the coercive measure of biweekly presentations at the Police Station in the area of ​​residence. The alleged person responsible for this small network was placed in preventive detention”.

From Diário Notícias

