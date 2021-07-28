From Jornal Madeira Katia Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, had to be hospitalized due to complications resulting from covid-19.

“I got caught by the virus. Since the 17th of July I’ve been positive and I’ve been in isolation at home and very well, with few symptoms, but keeping the protocol as required by the rules. Everyone at home was with the virus, except for my mother [Dolores Aveiro] (thank God).

Since Friday, the 23rd, I got worse. I caught pneumonia as a result of the damn virus”, said the businesswoman on social networks.

The sister of the Madeiran ace assured that she is recovering well and praised the work of the SESARAM medical team in Funchal hospital. “I’m reacting well, I have visible improvements with each passing day and the best thing is that I’m losing weight that I had already gained with this vacation”, she added.