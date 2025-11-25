Repsol Guide assigns Solete to Choux Pâtisserie in Funchal

A Choux Pâtisserie, located on the first floor of Club Sports Madeira, on Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal, has been awarded a Solete by the Repsol Guide. With this distinction, it joins the regional selection that brings together 17 recommended establishments in Madeira and Porto Santo, including cafes, restaurants, bars and ice cream parlors.

Solete is a classification that highlights authentic and accessible establishments, recognized for the quality of their food, attentive service, and welcoming atmosphere. A Choux was awarded for its artisanal French-inspired pastries, based on fresh, seasonal products from Madeira, with a selection renewed every two weeks.

You can read a lovely article on this place with more photos by Angela Cleary here.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2025/11/choux-a-passion-for-patisserie.html

