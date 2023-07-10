Paint project for Paul do Mar will cost half a million

After being approved in Calheta City Council and Municipal Assembly meetings, the next step for starting work on the “chromatic project and urban arrangement of Paul do Mar will be the signing of the program contract between the Regional Government and the Municipality. already has a date and “it will be celebrated at the end of this month”.

The undertaking that DIÁRIO reported firsthand will cost “half a million” euros, and includes, in a first phase, around two hundred houses, announced this afternoon the president of the Regional Government on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Ritmo Calheta Health Club, a gym that will be available from tomorrow, in the parish of Estreito da Calheta.

Now, Miguel Albuquerque considers that “the village of Paul do Mar” will become even more attractive precisely because it has unique characteristics for the development of this type of initiative.

