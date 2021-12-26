PEDRO RAMOS REVEALED THAT “IT IS INCONCEIVABLE” THAT THERE ARE ONLY 1190 VACCINATED CHILDREN

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection says that what is happening in the vaccination of children is “unacceptable”, as there are only 8% of children vaccinated, 321 are children with other pathologies.

At the press conference taking place at the Regional Health and Civil Protection Secretariat, Pedro Ramos said this afternoon that “we have already vaccinated 1,190, which is inconceivable, calling on parents to vaccinate their children. For the Health secretary, “it is unacceptable that this process does not have a greater adhesion”.

