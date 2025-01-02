Tourist is already being rescued from waterfall in Seixal

The 30-year-old tourist who was injured this afternoon while canyoning at the Ribeira Funda waterfall, in Seixal, is now being rescued.

Initial reports indicated a fall, but it was later confirmed that the foreigner did not fall, but was hit by a rock that came loose when she was halfway down the waterfall.

The victim has injuries to the pelvis area.

As reported, the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz and 13 members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue team are on site, who are now trained in canyoning.

The Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) is also on site.

From Diário Notícias

