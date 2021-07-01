The president of the Regional Government, who was present today at a lunch that marked a year of the facilities of the Covid-19 screening center at Madeira International Airport, highlighted and thanked the work that has been developed by the health professionals at the airport, over the past few months.

“It has been a job that makes me very proud because everyone tells me about the system’s friendliness, efficiency, and professionalism, but especially about the people, the professionals we have working at the airport”, said Miguel Albuquerque, who found that “there is no one who comes to Madeira and doesn’t pay that compliment, there are thousands of compliments”.

Ensuring that the Region is “always on alert” in relation to the pandemic situation, the Madeiran chief executive reiterated that the service provided by health professionals, both at Madeira and Porto Santo airports, “has been invaluable”. “There are no ways or words to thank you”, he concluded.

The moment was also attended by Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Culture and Tourism, and Pedro Ramos, regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

From Jornal Madeira