371 cases is a new daily maximum in Madeira

Madeira registered today 371 new cases of covid-19. These are 16 imported infections and 355 are locally transmitted.

There is also a record of 187 recovered, and the Region currently accounts for 2,337 active cases.

There are 36 people admitted to the hospital – nine more than yesterday, and none in ICU.

I think we can say with the 86% vaccinated, and the Omicron being much milder, the proof is there in the hospital numbers, and it seems that people recover from omicron a little faster, or because symptoms are so mild you wouldn’t know you had covid unless it was picked up with a test, as it could just pass as a cold.

Like this: Like Loading...