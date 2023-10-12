ALBUQUERQUE IS OUTSIDE THE REGION BUT “FOLLOWS” THE EVOLUTION OF THE FIRES

The president of the Regional Government is outside the Region, on a “private trip”, but is “monitoring” the evolution of the fire situation daily, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection said today in a press conference.

“The President of the Government is outside the Region, on a private trip, and has been monitoring the situation daily through meetings with me, in the morning, in the afternoon, and the situation at night”, mentioned Pedro Ramos.

The government official said that Miguel Albuquerque will return to the Region “tomorrow at around 5 pm.

The president will immediately come to civil protection, where we will hold a meeting and where we will establish a new situation of what happened in these 48 hours and what will happen tonight and during tomorrow,” he said, insisting that Albuquerque remains up to date with the cases, especially because new technologies facilitate communications.

From Jornal Madeira

