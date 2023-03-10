Calado referred to the importance of extending the Pontinha to protect Funchal in the event of a ‘tsunami’

At the opening of the seminar ‘Seismic Risk and Tsunami in Funchal’, which takes place this morning in the Municipal Assembly Room, at Funchal City Council (CMF), Pedro Calado recalled the importance of raising the Pontinha jetty, which aimed not only at economic issues and tourist attractions, but also to protect downtown and the city center from the risk of a ‘tsunami’, a project that was not approved under the Recovery and Resilience Program (PRR).

The mayor said that he hopes that “later, one day, it will be possible to defend this project”.

On the occasion, the chairman of the CMF referred to what has been done by the municipality, but also by the Region, namely with regard to the “appreciation and qualification” of human resources, means and equipment in civil protection and firefighters. According to him, this is a necessary investment that requires “work and strategic vision”.

The president of the CMF also praised the “professionalism” and the “fundamental role” of the Municipal Civil Protection Service and the Sapadores Firefighters for the work they have carried out, not only on a daily basis in helping the population, as well as in the great storms that have devastated the Region (from the 20th of February to the fires), to which is added the work carried out in terms of informing the population about the various risks and emergency situations, preparing them to better face all these situations.

From Diário Notícias

I feel this will be more money wasted, and if a tsunami does ever come, a bit more concrete isn’t going to stop it…. 🙄

This seminar is part of the program for ‘March, Civil Protection Month’, organized by the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Funchal City Council.

