The Portuguese presenter has now ended the quarantine period, after having been in contact in Porto Santo with a person who had been diagnosed with covid-19.

This morning Jorge Gabriel made a point of signaling the end of the confinement, through a publication on social networks. “I never hid it. I am a believer and I am forever grateful for the graces I receive. My confinement is over. I never tested positive ”, he says in the publication.

The presenter also says his family is “great” and waits for the results of the new test to be able to return to normal.

“Thanks to those who never forgot to take care of us”, he concludes.

https://www.jm-madeira.pt/pessoas/ver/103239/Jorge_Gabriel_termina_quarentena_sem_testar_positivo_

