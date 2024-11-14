Weather update for Friday to Saturday

A note about this event which starts tonight. This is from the MeteoRam Facebook Page.

The severity of this depression and reading the extreme forecast of the European model, points to a situation that demands more attention and some precautions for the west coast, mainly the western extreme. If you check the projection of the model, there are areas of the island where practically nothing too much will happen, as is the case of the east/north-east coast.

Therefore, this weather event will be a more localized and non-general situation, there will be periods of heavy rainfall, mainly between Friday evening and early Saturday morning and more localized along the west/southwest and northwest coast as well as in mountainous areas.

A nice satellite image of this Dana/Dina depression, exactly located where the models were pointing, naturally it’s losing some polar features which brought it south as it’s interacting with warmer air masses as well as the temperature of the Atlantic water, it’s expected to be somewhat stationary in this area between Madeira and mainland Portugal over the coming days.

