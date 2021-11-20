HEALTH MINISTER SPEAKS TO MADEIRANS TOMORROW ABOUT THE PANDEMIC

HEALTH MINISTER SPEAKS TO MADEIRANS TOMORROW ABOUT THE PANDEMICTobi Hughes·20th November 2021Madeira News Tomorrow, November 21, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection will hold a press conference to take stock of the epidemiological situation of covid-19 in the Region. The time is set for 18:00. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related