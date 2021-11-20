HEALTH MINISTER SPEAKS TO MADEIRANS TOMORROW ABOUT THE PANDEMIC

Tomorrow, November 21, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection will hold a press conference to take stock of the epidemiological situation of covid-19 in the Region.

The time is set for 18:00.

