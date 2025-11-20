TVDE passengers can now be dropped off at the Port of Funchal.

The Funchal Port Authority (APRAM) has resolved the situation for TVDE (Transport Vehicle with Passenger) drivers, who for some time were unable to unload passengers, namely tourists or crew members arriving on cruise ships, at the Port of Funchal. According to the port authority, this situation was due to an “internal communication failure,” and the authority has now clarified the situation and restored full operational capacity for drivers, who can now drop off clients at their contracted destinations.

It should be recalled that the National Association of TVDE Movement denounced yesterday the losses suffered by drivers prevented from carrying out their activity, some exclusively, with a clear impact on their income.

The following is the clarification from APRAM, sent to DIÁRIO yesterday and included today in a news article on the subject in the print edition.

“Regarding the news that has come to light about the access of TVDE vehicles to the Port of Funchal, the Port Authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM, SA) clarifies:”

The entry of TVDE vehicles into the Port of Funchal for passenger drop-off operations has always been authorized;

The restrictions experienced in recent days resulted from an internal communication failure, which only allowed the entry of ride-hailing vehicles transporting passengers with reduced mobility;

The situation has now returned to normal, with TVDE vehicles able to access the Port of Funchal for passenger drop-off operations;

However, APRAM warns and reiterates that soliciting passengers or setting up pick-up points inside the Port of Funchal remains prohibited.

APRAM regrets that this situation was not communicated through the appropriate channels, which would have facilitated and accelerated its resolution.

