It may snow on Pico Ruivo this Friday and Saturday

Madeira could see its first snowfall of this autumn/winter season, at Pico Ruivo, this Friday and again on Saturday — the first since last winter — according to the forecast from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

For Friday, November 21st, IPMA forecasts generally very cloudy skies and periods of rain or showers, more frequent on the northern slopes and in the highlands of Madeira Island. Precipitation could turn to snow on Pico Ruivo at the end of the day, should the predicted low temperatures materialize. This month, at Pico do Areeiro, where the meteorological station is located at the highest altitude in the archipelago (1799 meters), the most extreme minimum temperature recorded was 2.0 ºC, a value that reinforces the possibility of conditions conducive to snowfall.

The wind will be moderate to strong from the northeast, with gusts up to 60 km/h and up to 70 km/h in the highlands. In the higher areas, a drop in maximum temperature is also expected.

In Funchal, the weather will remain cloudy, with rain or showers and light to moderate northeast winds.

At sea, the North coast will experience northeast waves between 1.5 and 2 meters, increasing to 2 to 3 meters throughout the day. On the South coast, waves are expected to range between 1 and 1.5 meters. The sea water temperature will be around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday, November 22nd, the sky will remain very cloudy, with more frequent showers until mid-afternoon, especially on the northern slopes and in the highlands. Precipitation may return in the form of snow on Pico Ruivo until early morning. The wind will continue to be moderate to strong from the northeast, with gusts up to 60 km/h — and up to 70 km/h in the highlands — being weak on the southwest slopes.

On Sunday, November 23rd, periods of heavy cloud cover and light to moderate northeasterly winds are expected, occasionally strong in the far east and west until late morning. In the highlands, a slight increase in maximum temperatures is expected.

From Diário Notícias

